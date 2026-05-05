TN election results 2026 |Congress strike rate plummets to 17%; party weighs to side with TVK in hung Assembly

The party contested 28 seats after hard-fought negotiations with its ally DMK, but managed to win only five. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai was among those defeated, losing in Sriperumbudur.

The performance marks a steep fall from recent elections. In 2021, the Congress won 18 of 25 seats (72% strike rate), while in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it secured all nine seats it contested. By contrast, its 2026 Assembly strike rate dropped drastically to 17%.