TN election results 2026: Big blow to Seeman as vote share shrinks to 4%

CHENNAI: Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which positioned itself as an alternative to the Dravidian majors, suffered multiple setbacks on May 4. On the one hand, its vote share has been hit, down to 4% at the time of the story going for print, from its previous best of crossing 8%
It’s rubbing salt on NTK’s wound that the public has recognised newbie TVK as the alternative to rule the State. NTK contested all 234 constituencies in the state, maintaining its long-standing strategy of going solo in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections, but was dwarfed by Vijay’s party, which scored major wins in its debut. The party fielded a diverse slate of candidates, including a notable gender balance and a revolutionary move by nominating a transgender candidate, but lost in all seats.
Party chief coordinator Seeman failed to win in Karaikudi, a place near his home town.