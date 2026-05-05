TN election results 2026: Big blow to Seeman as vote share shrinks to 4%

It’s rubbing salt on NTK’s wound that the public has recognised newbie TVK as the alternative to rule the State. NTK contested all 234 constituencies in the state, maintaining its long-standing strategy of going solo in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections, but was dwarfed by Vijay’s party, which scored major wins in its debut. The party fielded a diverse slate of candidates, including a notable gender balance and a revolutionary move by nominating a transgender candidate, but lost in all seats.

Party chief coordinator Seeman failed to win in Karaikudi, a place near his home town.