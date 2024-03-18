TN Election commission seeks Rs 750 cr from TN govt for election expenditure: Sahoo

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has sought Rs 750 crore from the state government for the election expenditure, according to Chief Election Commissioner of TN Satyabrata Sahoo.



"We have asked Rs 750 crore from the TN government for the election expenditure. We expenditure limit has been enhanced from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh per candidate, " said Sahoo in a statement and noted that the first time voters, aged 18-19 years, have breached 10 lakh following the enrollment drive.

As on date, there were 10,45,470 first time voters in the state.

The Commission would establish 68,144 booths for the April 19 polls in 39 constituencies in the state, he said, who held review meetings with senior officials and election officers from across the state through video conferencing from Secretariat on Monday.

He added that they have received as many as 141 complaints through cVigil Application. Of them, 21 complaints have been received from Chennai.

Most of the complaints were regarding the propaganda materials and posters.

Surveillance team equipped with cameras has been formed for each assembly constituency, he said and noted that they have fitted GPS in each vehicle of flying squads and their movements and activities would be monitored from the centralised control room from Secretariat.

Star campaign can apply and obtain approval letter from the Commission till March 27.

No symbol allocated for Seeman's NTK: Sahoo

As of now, the ECI did not allocate a symbol for actor-turned-politician Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi for the LS polls till now.