TN: Education scheme for trans persons yet to reach targeted masses

CHENNAI: With only three trans persons benefitting from the scholarship announced by the Tamil Nadu government to cover the educational expenses of the community pursuing higher education, the scheme not only calls for officials’ attention but also needs clarity.

The State launched the initiative in February to increase the enrollment of trans persons in college education. However, speaking to DT NEXT, several trans persons, both beneficiaries and applicants, have urged the government to provide clarity on the eligibility criteria and also create more awareness about the scheme.

The Minister of Finance and Human Resource Management announced the scholarship during the budget session in February, and Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the same. The educational expenses will cover tuition and hostel fees. The Department of Social Welfare issued a notification in March requesting trans persons to apply for an allowance from the government. Though the notification specified the nature of courses from engineering, medicine, and law, it lacked clarity if the allowance is applicable for either the bachelor’s degree, masters degree, M Phil, or PhD. It is to be noted that all three beneficiaries are bachelor’s degree holders.

Vignesh Dhananjeyan (25), a trans person currently interning at a private medical college in Perambalur received Rs 4.75 lakh as a scholarship in October, to close to the remaining tuition fees in the fifth year of MBBS degree. “Though my parents initially supported me with college fees, I required assistance from outside to pay fees in my final years of college. During that period, I came across this scholarship for trans persons. I applied for the grant in August and received the amount from the Vellore collector in October,” said Vignesh. Subsequently, Sadhana Lakshmi, the first person below 17 years to receive a TN trans person’s identity card in Thoothukudi district, received Rs 45,000 as a scholarship from the government a couple of months back. She recalls how the amount helped her pay hostel mess fees.

“I am in the first year of my bachelor’s physiotherapy degree at a private college in Chennai. Though the college has sponsored my tuition and hostel fees, I had to pay Rs 45,000 for food per year. I was unable to pay the amount due to a financial crisis. However, the scholarship helped me pay the amount,” she said.

Thirdly, a trans nursing student belonging to a south TN district received Rs 9,000 as a scholarship from the government in October.

Though these funds have facilitated education for trans students and saved them from possible debt, they emphasise that the government must proactively endorse the scheme among the community members.

Arun Karthick, the first trans man to study at Anna University and has applied for the scholarship said, “Firstly, there is a lack of awareness of the scheme, and secondly there is no clarity if the scholarship is eligible for all kinds of degree courses. Though the government has announced that there is no income ceiling to avail funds, it should issue detailed guidelines and also trans identity cards starting from age 17.”