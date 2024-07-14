TN Education dept to reconstitute SMC with fresh members for two more years

CHENNAI: The School Management Committee (SMC), which has a vital role in the operations of the government and aided schools in Tamil Nadu will be with new members for two academic years from 2024 till 2026.

As per the provisions of Tamil Nadu Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, all government and aided, primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools in the State must constitute a SMC.

This committee after a brief halt was restructured in 2022 academic year for a period of two years.

However, this year, the tenure of SMC members had expired.

Hence, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) has noted that the SMC for the academic years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 will be reconstituted with new members in all categories of government schools, following the necessary guidelines.

The district collectors and education officers have been requested to carry out the work to be done before the reconstruction of SMC.

The members of SMC will comprise parents, school head, a teacher and a mandatory woman parent in the committee.

For the purpose of reconstituting SMC, the department has directed to conduct an awareness meeting for parents about SMC on July 28.

Subsequently, SMC for middle schools have been directed to be reconstituted on August 3.

Followed by the first round of SMC reconstitution for primary schools on August 10 and second round on August 17.

The SMC reconstitution for high and higher secondary schools will be held on August 24.

The functions of SMC is to ensure the schools and students needs are met, table a frequent meetings and present the same before the grama sabha meetings in districts and education department and appointment of temporary staff at schools.