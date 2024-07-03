TN Education dept releases guidelines for transfer of non-teaching staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released the general transfer norms for non-teaching staff in the department.



There are 37 sections functioning under the department, Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has 13 sections functioning under and Samagra Shiksha has seven sections overall.

For the general transfers of non-teaching staff, the department has accepted the proposal to frame guidelines to conduct the counselling for the year 2024-25 for offices within the campus of Directorate of School Education (DSE), offices of district/field levels and schools.

As per the notification from the department, all transfers due shall be effected only during the transfer period from May 1 till June 30 of every academic year.

Additionally, some of the norms of postings and transfers are; during the 'transfer period', staff who have already completed a service of three years or who would be completing a service of three years as on June 30, shall be subjected to transfer to another office.

Also, the above three years' norms are applicable to all categories of staff. In the first instance, all directorates including TRB will be filled up by rotation till all positions are filled within the staff in other directorates.

The notification further mentioned that the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) are empowered to conduct transfer counselling over three years for all categories and request transfer of non-teaching staff.

Importantly, the section/seat change within the same office is not allowed to any staff.

Further, the guidelines stated that on promotion to a higher post, the staff/officer shall be considered for posting in a section where the staff have worked earlier, subject to the condition that upon promotion, an individual shall invariably be posted in a section other than the one which the staff is currently working.

The guidelines also specified that all new recruits shall be put in the maximum service of one-year compulsorily.

Interestingly, the guidelines noted that staff transferred on administrative grounds against complaints or irregularities will not be allowed to choose the same office again.