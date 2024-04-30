TN Education dept holds specialised training for govt teachers

CHENNAI: To train the teachers of government and aided schools in subjects they are already teaching in schools, the State school education department is currently undertaking the Trainer of Teachers (TOT) programme for selected teachers across the State.

The selection of teachers of primary and middle government and aided schools for the TOT training was done through a programme that began in July last year.

For the training, each teacher from classes 1 to 5 and 6 to 8 has been selected from the respective 38 districts of the State. The teachers selected for the subject were specialized in maths, Tamil, English, science, and social science.

According to an education department official, for subjects like Tamil, English, science, and social science, so far two levels of training have been completed.

However, in science subjects alone, the department has concluded four levels of training, which was held in Chennai recently by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Speaking to DT Next, an official said, “During the science training, we gave the content for the subject, beyond those available in the textbook. And, subsequently, went on to ask for a teacher’s requirement in concept learning and create a module for them, which will be a guide for teachers.”