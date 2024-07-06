TN Education dept announces formative assessment for classes 1 to 5 from July 2nd week

CHENNAI: For the Academic year 2024-25, the School Education Department (SED) has announced the formative assessment dates from July second week for classes 1 to 5.

As per the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), the formative assessment for classes 1 to 3 will be held from July 12 till August 8, for modules 1, 2 and 3.

And, the assessment for modules 4, 5 and 6 for these classes, the tests will be conducted from August 9 till September 5.

Subsequently, for modules 7, 8 and 9, the

assessment for Tamil, English and maths will be held from September 6 till September 13.

Subsequently, for classes 4 and 5, the modules for subjects' Tamil, English and maths will be held from July 10 till August 6.

For modules 4 and 5, for these subjects, the exams will be held from August 7 till September 3.

The rest of the exams for the two classes have been scheduled from September 4 till September 13.