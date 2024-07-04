TN Edu dept releases funds under Swachhta Action Plan for school development

CHENNAI: To address various concerns and as part of the school development plan, the school education department has released funds across the State.

The funds have been released as per the students strength.

According to the notification from the department, for the Swachhta Action Plan, for the strength between 1 to 30 students, a fund of Rs 1,000 has been released.

Subsequently, for the strength between 31 to 100 students, Rs 2,500 has been released, for strength between 101 to 250 students a sum of Rs 5,000 has been released for the schools across the State.

For the students' headcount between 251 to 1,000, the department has released the fund of Rs 7,500 and for students' strength more than 1,000, the education department under the action plan has released Rs 10,000.

The notification stated that these funds are 10 percent of the sanctioned amount for the Swachhta Action Plan.

The funds were released after the plan approval committee of the Union Ministry of Education recommended school grants to government schools according to the number of school students as per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) for continuous expenditure on integrated school education for the year 2024-2025.

Therefore, the sanctioned first phase amount has been released to the districts to distribute it to all government schools.

The respective district Chief Education Officers (CEO) have been directed to release the amount to the School Management Committee (SMC) bank account within three days of receiving the amount.