TN edu dept fills 697 vacancies of principals in higher secondary schools

CHENNAI: In the recent teachers transfer and promotion counselling held across government schools in Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has promoted 697 teachers as the school principals of government higher secondary schools.



For the counselling held on August 19,819 teachers had registered for principal promotion, for the total 742 vacancies.

Through the counselling, 697 teachers agreed to the promotion and the seats were subsequently filled. But, 122 teachers had refused the promotion due to non-preference of the location.

Currently, there are 45 vacancies left to be filled.