TN DTCP sets up dedicated Industrial Cell to streamline medium-sized industrial building proposals

Stakeholders welcomed the move, stating that this would help investors and companies that are looking to set up based in the State.

An order issued by Commissioner of Town and Country Planning Kiran Gurrala dated July 30 said all industrial building applications falling within the specified built-up area would henceforth be scrutinised by the newly formed cell. District offices have also been directed to transfer all such files to the Industrial Cell immediately and furnish a compliance report.