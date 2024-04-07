TN Domestic Workers Welfare Trust conducts financial literacy programme

CHENNAI: To better manage the finances and income of domestic workers in Chennai and neighbouring regions, the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust conducted a financial literacy programme for its members in the city recently.

The members of the trust are trained on various empowering skills after they have registered themselves with the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers' Union.

The financial literacy training for its members is a regular activity, as per the management of the trust. And, so far, it has been conducted in Perumbakkam, Kannagi Nagar, and T Nagar.

Speaking to DT Next, Josephine Amala Valarmathi, the chief functionary of the trust, noted that at each training, as many as 60 workers are included.

"The members are educated on developing the habit of saving some of their income.

They are encouraged to join self-help groups (SHGs) and associate with cooperatives in the pursuit of saving money, "said Valarmathi.

She further went on to say that it was challenging for them to encourage the members to develop the habit of saving some of their income.

"It is highly challenging to develop a habit of saving with a meagre salary and mounting responsibilities. Yet, we encouraged the members to start with a small amount initially, "added Valarmathi.

The trust, along with helping the women save, also encourages them to be financially independent and mindful of their expenditures.

Besides financial literacy, the trust has also been educating its members in skill training and legal training, both comprising various factors.

"If any new workers are willing to join the domestic workers union, they can find the nearest person associated with the trust or contact the Choolaimedu or Perumbakkam offices to register themselves witha membership fee of Rs 60 per year, "said a member of the trust.