TN doctors request govt to extend the deadline to apply for Medical Recruitment Board exam

CHENNAI: The government doctors in the state have requested the Tamil Nadu Government to extend the deadline to apply for the Medical Recruitment Board examination for the Government Assistant Doctor post.

The Doctors' Association for Social Equality has given a petition to the Government of Tamil Nadu regarding this.

The Medical Recruitment Board has issued a notification on 15 March, 2024 to conduct the examination to fill the vacant posts of 2,553 Government Assistant Doctors in Tamil Nadu government hospitals.

The last date of application has been notified to be May 15, 2024.

Only the candidates registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council can apply for this exam.

However, there are more than 8,000 trainee doctors who are currently practicing medicine in Tamil Nadu but will be unable to apply for this examination since the training periods ends in May.

These trainee doctors can register with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council only after the completion of the training.

The general secretary of the association, Dr G R Ravindranath stated that the unemployment among doctors is high and the last date of application should be extended to 30th June, 2024 so that these trainee doctors can also appear for the upcoming MRB examination.

"The government should consider the welfare of the doctors and extend the last date for applying for this examination from 15 May, 2024 to 30 June, 2024. We urge the government to take action in this regard," he said.