TN disburses Rs 7.21 crore to 144 startups, incubation centres

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday disbursed sanction orders worth Rs 7.21 crore to 144 beneficiaries under various schemes of the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) and was handed over by MSME Minister TM Anbarasan.
Under the Gramam Thorum Puthozhil Scheme, 100 villages have been identified to nurture 100 startups. In the first phase, 62 rural entrepreneurs received Rs 1 lakh each (Rs 62 lakh total).
Under the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED), 23 startups were sanctioned Rs 2.9 crore. Five startups were sanctioned Rs 2.48 lakh under the Startup Incentives for Technology Acquisition Scheme to commercialise technologies sourced from research institutions.
The scheme, implemented through the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Centre, covers 50% of licensing or acquisition cost, capped at Rs.5 lakh. Sanction orders were issued to 39 institutions in Tier II and III cities to set up pre-incubation centres, with Rs 7.5 lakh each amounting to Rs 2.92 crore.
The State has established 87 such centres so far. Fifteen incubation centres were sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each (Rs 75 lakh total) under the Scaleup Incubator Program.
A MoU was signed between StartupTN and the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology to promote commercialisation of research. The Minister also launched the TN Incubators Maturity Model (TNIMM) 2.0 framework.