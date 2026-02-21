TN disburses Rs 7.21 crore to 144 startups, incubation centres

Under the Gramam Thorum Puthozhil Scheme, 100 villages have been identified to nurture 100 startups. In the first phase, 62 rural entrepreneurs received Rs 1 lakh each (Rs 62 lakh total).

Under the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED), 23 startups were sanctioned Rs 2.9 crore. Five startups were sanctioned Rs 2.48 lakh under the Startup Incentives for Technology Acquisition Scheme to commercialise technologies sourced from research institutions.