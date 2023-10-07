TN disability rights association calls for equal access to women’s rights scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently Abled - Caregivers (TARATDAC) while welcoming the implementation of the Artist Women's Rights Scheme, has expressed concerns over the unjust denial of benefits to over one lakh differently-abled families across the State.

"The association has reported numerous complaints of families being unjustly denied benefits under the scheme, often citing various reasons. Of particular concern is the denial of disability allowances to disabled women who serve as the heads of their households, a right they are rightfully entitled to. This exclusion has left many vulnerable families without access to crucial women's rights, " the statement by TARATDAC read.

"In cases where the disabled woman is the sole female head of the family, these families are deprived of their entitlements to women's rights, highlighting a significant injustice. Another pressing issue is the denial of entitlements based on property ownership, including vehicles utilised by disabled individuals," the statement added.

In response to these disparities, TARATDAC has appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to issue an order rectifying this situation. They call for the extension of the women's rights allowance to disabled women who head families and to all disabled families within TN.

"This appeal seeks to promote equality and justice for all, ensuring that no one is unjustly denied their rightful benefits under this scheme," the statement highlighted.