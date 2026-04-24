TN deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin heads to Dubai for week-long break after high-voltage poll campaign

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had campaigned tirelessly across Tamil Nadu for the DMK-led alliance candidates and also in his own Chepauk constituency, left from Chennai airport this morning at 10 am on an Emirates Airlines flight. According to sources, he will rest in Dubai for a couple of days and may also visit a few neighbouring countries before returning to Chennai next week.

With a 10-day gap between polling and the vote count, leaders across parties are now taking a break. Following the Deputy Chief Minister’s lead, several other top leaders are reportedly planning to travel abroad or to hill stations such as Kodaikanal and Ooty for rest and recuperation.