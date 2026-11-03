TN declares Rs 216 crore Deepavali bonus for 1.5 lakh transport corporation, co-op staff

For cooperative institutions, employees covered by the Payment of Bonus Act will receive a bonus of up to 20%, depending on the allocable surplus available with their respective institutions.

Employees of institutions without an allocable surplus will receive a 10% bonus along with an ex-gratia payment.

Employees of smaller, profit-making cooperative institutions not covered by the Act will be eligible for a bonus of up to 20%, in addition to an ex-gratia payment.

Meanwhile, employees of loss-making apex and central cooperative societies outside the Act's purview will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3,000 each. Those working in primary cooperative societies will receive Rs 2,400 each.

According to an official release, the cooperative sector payments will benefit 44,573 employees across Tamil Nadu, involving an expenditure of Rs 49.69 crore towards bonus and ex-gratia payments.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the disbursement in recognition of the employees' contribution and services to the cooperative sector ahead of Deepavali.