TN declares Nov 13, day after Deepavali, a holiday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced November 13, day after Deepavali, a holiday heeding to requests of government staffs and teachers.

The official release stated that government and public offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not function on November 13. It further stated that the holiday would be compensated on November 18.

The decision was taken for the benefit of government staffs and students since Deepavali day falls on November 12.