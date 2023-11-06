Begin typing your search...

TN declares Nov 13, day after Deepavali, a holiday

The official release stated that government and public offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not function on November 13

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Nov 2023 12:51 PM GMT
TN declares Nov 13, day after Deepavali, a holiday
X

A kid holding a cracker box; Government order. (Photo: Hemananthan.M)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced November 13, day after Deepavali, a holiday heeding to requests of government staffs and teachers.

The official release stated that government and public offices, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will not function on November 13. It further stated that the holiday would be compensated on November 18.

The decision was taken for the benefit of government staffs and students since Deepavali day falls on November 12.

Tamil Nadu governmentDeepavaliholidaygovernment staffs
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X