TN: Deadline to upload details of students writing board exam extended till Oct 25

CHENNAI: In the wake of the upcoming board exam for the current 2024-25 academic year, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has extended the deadline for all school management to submit the details of students sitting for the final exam to October 25.

As per the circular from DGE, the heads of all the high and higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu are directed to submit the details of the students studying in their schools between September 24 and October 15 to prepare a list of classes 10, 11 and 12 students appearing for board exams for the current academic year.

DGE earlier directed the school management to upload these details on the official website in early October. However, the department has extended the deadline till October 25 due to technical difficulties.

“Due to some difficulties in uploading the details of the students of some schools on the website, an additional time is given till October 25 for uploading the details of the students in classes 10, 11, and 12. There will be no further extension of the deadline,” the circular read.