TN dams hit rock bottom, save Chennai

CHENNAI: With the blazing sun beating down on Tamil Nadu ahead of the peak summer, the live storage of the reservoirs in the State has plummeted to less than 24 per cent of their total storage capacity. With the mercury expected to shoot up further, every passing day could see further evaporation and fast depletion of the water levels.

The combined storage of 90 reservoirs in the State has dipped to 53.751 thousand million cubic (tmc) as against the total storage capacity of 224.297 tmc. The water level in three out of the five reservoirs in the Chennai region stood between 65 to 87 per cent in addition to the desalination plants, guaranteeing water supply without disturbance to the densely populated capital city of Chennai and its suburbs. However, the rest of Tamil Nadu has a different story to tell.

On December 18, the reservoirs had 121.322 tmc, accounting for 54.09 per cent of the total storage capacity. It came down to 23.9 per cent (on April 25) in 128 days.

Vandal Odai reservoir in Tirunelveli has water to its optimum level (58 mcft) and is the only reservoir brimming with water in the State, while the water level stood between 77 and 86 per cent in three other reservoirs. However, the situation is bleak with the water storage declining drastically in other regions – Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy – and six reservoirs have turned bone-dry posing a challenge to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board in providing potable water.

The Central Water Commission’s latest bulletin, on April 18, also throws light on the alarming situation: TN reservoirs this summer have less than 10 years average of 37 per cent in the highest percentage (44) of departure from normal storage compared to neighbouring states.

Officials of TWAD and WRO, however, exude confidence in tackling the situation and continue to supply water for drinking purposes across the State without any hiccups. “We supply 2,200 MLD (million litres per day) to all the local bodies, from Corporations to village panchayats to cater to the end users,” said TWAD managing director V Dakshinamoorthy.

He said they would tap subsurface water from infiltration wells from Cauvery and Kolladam. The unprecedented rain in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and parts of Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts in December last year was a blessing in disguise as it enhanced the groundwater level.

“We also tap water from sources in the Thamirabarani river. If needed, we will get water from Bhavani reservoir to sustain the supply to the local bodies till June,” he added.

A senior official in the WR department said the priority is to release water for drinking purposes. “We will release water for irrigation after June-July when monsoon sets in,” he said sounding optimistic that there is not going to be a drought-like situation this summer.

DAM-NING STATS

Total reservoirs in State - 90

Total storage capacity - 224.297 tmc

Storage level on April 25 - 53.751 tmc (23.96%)

23 -- Reservoirs having less than 9% of the total capacity

6 -- Reservoirs whose water level has touched zero per cent

Mettur - 54.32 ft as against 120 ft

Periyar - 115.30 ft as against 142 ft

Manimuthar - 89.80 ft as against 118 ft