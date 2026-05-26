TN cracks down on opaque civic tenders, mandates fully online building plan approvals

The fresh instructions, issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to the Greater Chennai Corporation, Directorate of Municipal Administration and Directorate of Town Panchayats, are being viewed as a major administrative push to standardise civic procurement procedures and reduce human interface in approval mechanisms.

Stressing the need for transparency, fairness and economy in public procurement, the government directed all tender-inviting authorities to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules, 2000 while floating civic contracts.