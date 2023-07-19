TN counsels dropouts to join ITI courses

CHENNAI: Extending a ray of hope for students who failed in board examinations, the State government has announced special admission to Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) and polytechnic courses to provide them skill-oriented training.

Education Department officials said students who have not cleared their Class 10 can enrol using their Class 8 completion certificate, while those who could not pass Class 12 can gain admission by submitting their Class 10 completion certificate.

The initiative came about after the department found that 20,593 students who either were absent or failed the Class 10 board exam did not apply for the supplementary test. In the case of Class 12, this number was even higher at 39,875, said officials.

“For classes 10 and 12, about 60,000 students were found to have not applied for supplementary exams to clear the boards,” a senior official told DT Next. “When we reached out, it was learnt that they were unwilling to clear supplementary tests and pursue higher education. Hence, after multiple discussions and consultation, we took up the measure to equip these students in some skill or the other,” added the official.

Those who have completed their ITI can gain direct entry into a second year diploma course, while students with diplomas can directly join second-year engineering degree, giving them an accelerated career path.

“Upon completion of their studies, students can look forward to a wide range of employment opportunities, as the courses focus on practical skills. Additionally, ITI students are also entitled to numerous benefits, including free drawing equipment, laptops, books, uniforms, and cycles. The government has also been providing a monthly scholarship of Rs 750,” the official said.