TN cough syrup samples found adulterated; production halted after link to child deaths

CHENNAI: Test samples of cough syrups collected from a city-based firm during an inspection have been found 'adulterated', an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu-based company has been asked to explain and instructed to halt production at its facility near here, the official said, adding that the syrup has been supplied to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The action follows the Tamil Nadu government’s ban on the sale of cough syrup 'Coldrif' and removal of its stocks from the market, after suspicion linking it to the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to suspected kidney failure. With effect from October 1, the sale of the syrup has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu.

A Food Safety team inspected the pharmaceutical company’s unit in Sunguvarchathram, Kancheepuram district, last week and collected samples. "Test samples have been found adulterated. We have sought an explanation from the manufacturer. Until further orders, the production will be stopped at the facility," the official told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh bans Coldrif syrup sale

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif syrup after nine child deaths due to suspected renal failure since September 7. Currently, 13 children, including eight from Chhindwara and Nagpur, are undergoing treatment.

Rajasthan suspends Drug Controller

On Friday, the Rajasthan government suspended state drug controller Rajaram Sharma for allegedly influencing the process of determining drug standards

The Medical and Health Department also stopped the supply of all 19 medicines manufactured by Jaipur-based company Kaysons Pharma until further orders, officials said.

