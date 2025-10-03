TN bans Coldrif after death of 11 kids, Kancheepuram unit under lens

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and manufacture of Coldrif cough syrup following the death of seven children in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan allegedly after consuming the medicine.

According to health authorities, at least 11 children—nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan—died after reportedly consuming the syrup. Preliminary postmortem examinations indicated the presence of a highly toxic chemical Diethylene Glycol in the kidney tissues of the deceased children.

The syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals at its Sunguvarchathram facility in Kancheepuram, is now under intense scrutiny. Acting on a formal request from Madhya Pradesh Drug Controller Dinesh Kumar Maurya, a high-level inspection team comprising four senior drug control officers from Chennai and Delhi conducted a surprise inspection at the plant on Friday morning.

Dr MK Sreenivasan, Deputy Drug Controller (south zone), CDSCO, said the operation was a "risk-based inspection" to assess potential contamination. "Samples from all relevant batches have been sent for comprehensive laboratory testing. A preliminary report is expected within two days," he said.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajivsingh Raghuvanshi, has ordered a nationwide alert and directed multi-agency investigations to trace the distribution network of the syrup.

"Drug inspectors have been instructed to remove Coldrif from pharmacy shelves and freeze existing stocks until further orders," said S Gurubharathi, Deputy Director of Drugs Control.

The manufacturer's proprietor, Ranganathan, maintained that the company, which has been operating for over 45 years, had no prior safety lapses and asserted that a definitive link between the syrup and the deaths has yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has initiated central testing at the Virology Institute in Pune to confirm contamination. The ban will remain in effect until safety is unequivocally proven.