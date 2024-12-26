TN cop accused of sexually harassing female colleague on night duty

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) of police, Mohanraj, has been accused of sexually harassing a female police official while she was on night duty at the Rajapalayam police station in Virudhunagar.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Mohanraj was drunk when the incident took place.

Upon receiving a formal complaint against the cop, District Superintendent of Police Kannan immediately ordered an investigation and transferred Mohanraj to the armed reserve.

Authorities have stated that if the allegations are proven true, further legal and departmental action will be taken against him, the report added.