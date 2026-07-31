TN continues to top in accidents, second in fatalities after UP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued to report the highest number of road accidents in the country, recording 39,666 crashes up to July 27 this year, while Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of road accident fatalities at 14,794.
According to data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, road accidents in Tamil Nadu claimed 10,298 lives and left 49,308 people injured during the period. While the State ranked second in fatalities after Uttar Pradesh, it continued to account for the largest number of crashes in the country.
Pedestrian safety continued to remain a major concern in Tamil Nadu, recording 2,328 fatalities and 7,240 injuries up to July 27 this year, second highest in the country, after Uttarakhand with 4,430 pedestrian deaths. In 2025, 4,472 pedestrians died, 13,530 were injured.
Tamil Nadu also continued to report the highest number of National Highway accidents, recording 11,575 crashes that claimed 3,520 lives up to July 27. In 2025, it had reported 21,537 NH accidents and 6,413 fatalities.
The Centre attributed accidents to primarily human error, road conditions, and vehicle-related factors, with over-speeding continuing to be the leading cause of crashes. Driver distraction was also a major contributor, while only 100 road accidents across the country were directly attributed to potholes.
Across the country, 2,96,447 road accidents were reported up to July 27 this year, claiming 1,01,139 lives and leaving 3,38,725 people injured.
Madhya Pradesh reported the second-highest number of road accidents at 34,947, followed by Kerala (29,494), Uttar Pradesh (26,718), and Karnataka (24,929). In terms of fatalities, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 14,794 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (10,298), Maharashtra (9,279), Madhya Pradesh (8,098), and Rajasthan (6,893).
The trend mirrors that of 2025, when Tamil Nadu recorded the country's highest number of road accidents at 71,195, resulting in 18,511 deaths, which is the second highest. Uttar Pradesh, despite reporting fewer accidents at 49,675, registered the highest fatality count at 27,547. Maharashtra is ranked third with 16,759 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh that reported 14,841 deaths.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the ministry had identified 6,358 accident-prone "black corridors" on National Highways using AI-based tools developed by IIT Kanpur to improve road safety. Both short-term measures, including improved road markings, signage, crash barriers and highway lighting, and long-term interventions such as junction improvements, road widening, underpasses and overpasses, are being implemented to reduce accidents and fatalities, he said.