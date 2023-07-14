TN continues to record highest number of influenza cases

CHENNAI: Influenza cases in Tamil Nadu continue to be the highest in the country with 805 cases and two deaths until May. While the monthly number of cases have dropped significantly, the State continues to report the highest number of cases.

As per the latest State data by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest number of cases of Influenza in the country, since the beginning of the year. While it reported more than 250-300 cases in a month during January and February, the monthly cases have slightly dropped to 120-150.

Maharashtra recorded the second highest number of cases of Influenza with 615 cases and three deaths until May. Kerala has also seen a surge in the last two months and records 228 cases and 14 deaths. Kerala records the highest number of deaths due to influenza in the country. Gujarat has recorded 106 cases and one death due to Influenza so far.

However, the state health department officials say that there is no major surge of cases of influenza and there is a declining trend of the cases. "The rise of cases of H3N2 and H1N1 influenza were reported in the State during February and March. The fever cases are also on a decline and we are spreading awareness among school going children and even in communities on how to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria, as the cases of vector borne diseases mostly witness a surge after monsoon, " said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.