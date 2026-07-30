TN constitutes expert panel to assess El Niño impact, strengthen disaster preparedness

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an Expert Advisory Committee to monitor its potential impact and recommend measures to mitigate drought and flood risks across the State.
According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on July 28, the committee has been constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to advise the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA) on scientific and precautionary measures.
The move follows a proposal from the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, who warned of a high probability of a severe El Nino event developing in 2026. The government noted that the phenomenon could lead to below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall, reduced inflows into the Cauvery and other irrigation systems, and an increased likelihood of extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and flooding during the northeast monsoon.
The committee will be chaired by the Additional Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner and comprises seven experts from institutions, including Anna University, IIT Madras, WRI India, the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, the Tamil Nadu Marine Research Foundation, the Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute, and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL).
The panel has been tasked with monitoring rainfall patterns and drought conditions, identifying vulnerable areas, strengthening early warning systems, and recommending measures to mitigate the impact of droughts and floods. It will also suggest strategies to enhance the State's disaster preparedness and resilience.
The committee will function during 2026-27 and 2027-28. Members will not be paid sitting fees or travel allowances, though the government has stated that such payments may be considered in future based on a proposal from the Revenue Administration Department.