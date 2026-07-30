TN constitutes expert panel to assess El Niño impact, strengthen disaster preparedness

According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on July 28, the committee has been constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to advise the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA) on scientific and precautionary measures.

The move follows a proposal from the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, who warned of a high probability of a severe El Nino event developing in 2026. The government noted that the phenomenon could lead to below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall, reduced inflows into the Cauvery and other irrigation systems, and an increased likelihood of extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall and flooding during the northeast monsoon.