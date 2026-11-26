In a social media post, Tagore recalled the DMK’s earlier slogan questioning the need for a governor in a state. He said the party, which had once dismissed the governor as a mere “postman”, was now approaching the same office to submit petitions. “Those who thundered on stage, saying ‘You are just a postman’, are now lining up to hand over letters to that very same postman,” he remarked.

Tagore further alleged that the DMK had surrendered at the governor’s doorstep after losing power. He also claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s approach was now aligned with the stand taken by the governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yesterday, Tagore accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to turn the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy into a "political" issue, alleging that they were "spreading fake news" despite the Tamil Nadu government implementing the Supreme Court's directions.

Reacting to the controversy, Tagore said the state government had acted in accordance with the Supreme Court's order and maintained that the Devasthanam was authorised to decide who would light the lamp, as specified in Paragraph 14 of the order.