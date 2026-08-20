TN coasts on alert for swell surge; police bar tourists from Dhanushkodi

The sea at Dhanushkodi was unusually turbulent in the morning, with waves rising several feet in the air and crashing against the protective wall near Arichal Munai.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that sea conditions could be rough, with waves moving towards the shore at unusually high speeds. There is also a possibility of boats colliding with one another and sustaining damage, it added.

Following the warning, the police erected barricades at check-posts on new road areas leading to Dhanushkodi. Vehicles, including autorickshaws, cars and vans arriving from various places, were asked to turn around.