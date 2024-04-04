TN CM's research grant scheme attracts over 2,500 research proposals in short time

CHENNAI: The chief minister's research grant scheme in Tamil Nadu has so far received over 2,500 research proposals in a short time this year from students in government higher educational institutions across the State.

In order to conduct global level research in the State and to motivate faculty, research scholars and Undergraduate and Postgraduate students to do research on current challenges, "Chief Minister's Research Grant Scheme" has been introduced from the academic year 2023-24.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the research grant has encouraged innovation, which has supported researchers, innovators and start-ups to bring innovative technologies, products and business models from labs to the community.

Claiming that the funds were already allocated to students and have already started to do the research projects, the official said "the financial aid for the grant also aims at inculcating a scientific approach among communities through the experience of employing and evaluating new technology, products and develop strong curiosity, capability and attitude to try new products and processes to improve society".

Pointing out that the expenditure for research fellowship for three-year duration for one student from Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences would be Rs 25,000 per month for the first two years and Rs 28,000 per month for the third year.

Stating that for engineering students, the funds allocation might vary, he said "after taking a decision from the expert committee, which was constituted for the scheme, the funds would be allocated accordingly.

Stating that the state government had already allocated Rs 50 crore for the scheme, he said "since more students have enrolled in the project, the funds allotment might be increased according to the requirements".