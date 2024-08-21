TN CM's Research Grant boosts patents from govt engineering colleges

CHENNAI: Almost every research project conducted by students in State-owned engineering colleges and universities never see the light of day. Some of the innovations have even been patented but they languish in perpetuity in a dusty and oft-neglected part of a varsity.

This is where the Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) comes to the rescue. A State-sponsored funding ensures that the product/innovation would be converted into industrial applications or result in higher socio-economic impact.

All students – undergraduate (UG), post graduate and PhD scholars – in government engineering colleges undertake various projects, many of which are unique in their vision and presentation. But these research works are not taken to the next level. Patent information centres have been set up at all the State-run universities including Anna University to encourage research activities.

Date tech, equipment

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that Anna University has secured about 20 patents in the last academic year, whereas other universities have around 10 patents each.

“Due to lack of awareness, though students have come out with good projects, it was not taken to the patent level since the innovations require some more improvements. Every year, over 100 projects are scrapped,” he added.

Pointing out that proper guidance was required for students to produce quality work via their research, the official stated: “Certain labs have outdated equipment, which does not help students to fully complete their projects. Also, faculty should also upgrade their knowledge to help students to come out with innovative ideas.”

Concurring with him was P Thirunavukkarasu, vice chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT), who pointed out that deemed universities in the State guide students via boot camps. “Additionally, they (faculty members) also ensure all projects are fully completed,” he stated.

How CMRG helps

The CM’s research grant is open to all the state-sponsored higher educational institutions and universities under the higher education department in Tamil Nadu. A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that it would provide a platform for research on current challenges.

“Priority will be given to translational R&D project proposals that can be converted into a patent, a product or an industrial application or will result in higher socio-economic impact. Only those proposals that can be published in the high-impact and peer-reviewed journals listed out by UGC and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be accepted,” he explained.

Around 20 core sectors were selected for the CMRG proposal – aerospace engineering, biological sciences and biotechnology, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer science earth, atmosphere, ocean sciences, electrical, electronics and communication engineering, environment, ecology and disaster management, food and agricultural, information technology, instrumentation engineering, medical science, and textile engineering among others.

Under the scheme, there is a ceiling of Rs 20 lakh for student-led projects and Rs 40 lakh for faculty-led projects. “The screening committee will look at all the aspects of the proposal including checking for plagiarism. Once the project is selected, it must be completed within 36 months. All the successfully completed projects will also be checked by industry experts. After their approval, it would be made public or put to industrial use immediately,” stated the official.

Students’ interest

K Manoharan, who had applied for research under CMRG this year, said the guidelines and the procedure under the scheme were easy to understand. “The grant will be extended according to project size. Formalities to begin the project were also made easy,” he added.

Manoharan, who wants to do research work in Computer Engineering, said that students could also get ideas from industrial experts and academicians apart from faculty members. “The advantage is that lab equipment and machine purchases from the grant could be used in the educational institution. Updated and latest equipment could be purchased under the grant,” he pointed out.

However, the DOTE official said for projects involving trials on humans or animals, all institutional and ethical clearance must be submitted for approval and it has to abide by extant Acts and Law. “The department will not be responsible for any legal complications arising out of non-compliance of this clearance if not submitted,” he added.