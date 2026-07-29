TN CM Vijay travels in Metro train in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday travelled in a Metro train to review its operations at its headquarters in Nandanam here, officials said.
He started his journey from the Omandurar station to Nandanam in the afternoon, and he was accompained by officials.
The CM purchased ticket for the journey.
According to sources, Vijay is also expected to conduct further inspections between Porur and Poonamalee Metro stations.
Similarly, he is also scheduled to inspect the ongoing Metro Rail works at Kathipara.