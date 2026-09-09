TN CM Vijay steers meeting of alliance parties, key leaders take part

Notably absent were the leaders of the Left parties. Both the CPI(M) and the CPI, which support the government, have skipped the meeting at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore, the grand old party's Rajya Sabha member and Assembly floor leader, Praveen Chakravarthy and Tharahai Cuthbert respectively have taken part in the meeting.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leaders Vaiko and his son Durai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and Indian Union Muslim League leaders KM Kader Mohideen, AM Shahjahan and Syed Farooq Basha were among the participants.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting, the second major gathering since the post-poll coalition formed the government, focuses on formalising the alliance structure.

Key discussions are expected to centre on drafting a Common Minimum Programme, setting up a steering committee, naming a convener and finalising an official name for the bloc.