TN CM Vijay, political leaders condole passing of actor Ajith Kumar's mother

Taking to X to offer his condolences, Stalin said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajithkumar. There are no words to comfort Ajithkumar, who now mourns the loss of a mother who gave him life and took joy in seeing him reach great heights. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies go out to Mr Ajithkumar and his family."