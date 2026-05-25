TN CM Vijay announces full waiver of crop loans to marginal farmers

"Considering the current financial position and financial resources of the state government, and in the present difficult situation, the Chief Minister has ordered the waiver of crop loans obtained by farmers from cooperative banks from May 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026," a government release said.

A crop loan waiver of Rs 5,000 will be provided to other large farmers who have taken crop loans through cooperative banks. "This crop loan waiver will be of great benefit to farmers who wish to take loans for the upcoming cultivation season," the release quoting the Chief Minister said.

The government announced waiver for other farmers too.