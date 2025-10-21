TN CM Stalin honours bereaved police families, issues 175 job orders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday presented 175 appointment orders on compassionate grounds to dependents of police personnel and handed over cheques totalling Rs 5.70 crore to bereaved families, the government said.

October 21 is observed annually as Police Commemorative Day, in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who lost their lives during a sudden attack by Chinese troops in Ladakh in 1959, as well as other police officials who died in the line of duty.

Participating in the event at the police headquarters here, Stalin, along with senior government officials and top police officers, paid homage by laying a wreath at the police memorial.

Later, the chief minister distributed 175 appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the dependents of police personnel who died on duty. He also handed out insurance benefits and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5.70 crore to the families of six police officers who lost their lives while performing their duties.

Stalin personally handed cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the late special sub-inspector M Shanmugavel and head constable S Jasmine Milton Raj, who died in the line of duty.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandham, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, DGP in-charge G Venkatraman, and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun were among those present at the occasion, the release added