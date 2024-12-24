TN CM Stalin honours award-winning panchayats at event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated Rs 99.68 crore worth of completed projects of the state Rural Development department.

The list of projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Stalin virtually from the state secretariat included 400 school classrooms constructed at a cost of Rs 64.44 crore in 21 districts and nine panchayat union office buildings in six districts at a cost of Rs 35.24 crore.

Stalin also flagged off 95 vehicles purchased at a cost of Rs 8.46 crore for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

Of the 400 classrooms, about 350 were constructed at a cost of Rs 56.11 crore under the Child-Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme in Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi and other districts.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the presidents of SS Kulam Panchayat Union and Keeranatham Panchayat in Coimbatore for winning the first prize for achieving self-sufficiency in infrastructure development. Kuruvikulam panchayat union and Viraganur panchayat in Tenkasi district were congratulated for winning the third prize for local bodies in the women's harmony category. The local bodies were presented the awards by the union government at a function held in New Delhi on December 11.