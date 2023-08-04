TN CM Stalin hails SC verdict staying Rahul Gandhi conviction
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday hailed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, saying it affirmed belief in the judiciary.
''Welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru@RahulGandhi in the criminal defamation case,'' the Chief Minister said.
Posting on X to express his view, he further said, ''This decision re-affirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values. #INDIA''.