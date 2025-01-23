TN CM Stalin builds suspense on big announcement on January 23

CHENNAI: A fortnight after announcing US $ 1 million prize money for deciphering the script of Indus Valley Civilization, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday promised another surprise announcement related to the Archaeology Department.

Seeking to build the excitement surrounding Thursday’s foundation stone laying ceremony for a new open-air museum in Keezhadi and museum in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page late Wednesday evening, said, “An important announcement will be made tomorrow (Thursday).”

“Those who can, please attend. Others, watch it live online,” said Stalin, reposting a message of State Finance and Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarsau, who shared an invite to the foundation stone laying ceremony and release of the book “Irumbin Thonmai” (Antiquity of Iron).

The open air museum to be developed on 4.48 acres at a cost of Rs 17.10 crore would help people behold the archaeological finds demonstrating the richness of brick constructions of Sangam Age, ring wells and workshops.

The museum, designed using local construction methods and replicating the culture and way of life of Tamils, would showcase Vaigai and Keezhadi, agriculture and water management, attire and ornaments, sea commerce and the life of the ancient Tamils. The Chief Minister would also inaugurate a new website for Keezhadi. A virtual tour would also be available on the Keezhadi website for those who cannot visit the museum.

The museum in Gangaikonda Cholapuram would showcase the seafaring ability, sea commerce and ship-building ability of the Cholas during the reign of King Rajendra Cholan I, who established Gangaikonga Sholapuram as the capital of Cholas between 1012 and 1044 AD. Archaeological explorations there have unearthed brick constructions, roof tiles, iron artefacts, copper artefacts and Porcelain tiles.