TN CM 'pasting stickers on DMK’s achievements' at Niti Aayog meet, says Udhayanidhi

Taking exception to the Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi sought to know if women empowerment, especially ensuring 42 per cent of woman in workforce and Tamil Nadu emerging as India’s second largest economy were achieved by the present TVK regime, which was formed a month ago.

During the campaign for the Assembly election, the TVK founder Vijay set narratives claiming that Tamil Nadu had fallen into a "deep debt trap".

However, at the 11th governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 11, Vijay read out a list of Tamil Nadu's achievements.