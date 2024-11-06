TN CM lays foundation stone for Rs 300 cr Periyar library, science centre

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Periyar Library and Science Centre at Anuparpalayam on Wednesday.

The eight-storeyed library, spanning two lakh square feet, will be established at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said it was fitting to name this grand library, being built soon after the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, after the rationalist leader “Periyar” E V Ramasamy.

Referring to Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji’s contributions to regional development, the Chief Minister said, “He has staged a comeback to ensure more progress in the region. He overcame numerous hurdles that came his way. I don’t wish to elaborate on this here (at a government function) as it’s political. He has returned to facilitate further development here.”