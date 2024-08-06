TN CM announces cash relief to missing fisherman

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a fisherman who went missing when the boat he was in capsized mid-sea after a Sri Lankan Navy ship collided with it last week.

In a statement, Stalin said Coast Guard ships had launched a search operation for the missing Ramachandran for the past five days, but to no avail.

Considering the situation of the fisherman's family, Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

While one fisherman had drowned that day following the incident, two others were detained by the Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin recalled.

The two, besides the mortal remains of the deceased, were handed over to Indian authorities on August 3.