TN CM addresses leadership gap, faculty shortage in state-run varsities

Aiming to resolve the problems afflicting the state varsities, Vijay chaired a high-level consultative meeting with Higher Education Minister P Vishwanathan and senior officials at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Vijay discussed the fiscal health of those universities and stressed the need to fill the leadership gaps urgently. He also discussed ways to improve the academic standards of the varsities, according to the official.

The appointment of VCs has always run into rough weather in the past, with the previous Governor R N Ravi rejecting the composition of the VC-search panels recommended by the previous DMK regime, citing it did not conform to the UGC guidelines. The DMK even made a bid to empower the Chief Minister as Chancellor in an effort to curtail the powers of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, in appointing the VCs.