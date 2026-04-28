TN clocks double-digit economic growth again, says Minister Rajaa

This happens when governance is driven by industry-first policies and social justice stable leadership under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the minister claimed.

"No shortcuts. No slogans. Just results. This becomes even more special when one factors the trade headwinds and tariff wars. Let this be clear: the Dravidian model doesn’t just speak. It delivers," he said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu claimed that the chief minister's "dreams and hard work" were the primary reasons for Tamil Nadu's performance grabbing national attention for second consecutive financial year.