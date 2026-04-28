TN clocks double-digit economic growth again, says Minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu clocked 10.83 per cent growth in 2025-26 and set a record by registering a double-digit economic growth for a second year in a row, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Tuesday.
This achievement follows the state recording 11.19 per cent growth in the previous year leaving the national average of 7.4 per cent "far far behind" he said.
"Double-digit growth two years in a row. Not noise. Not propaganda. Just plain factual numbers...While some are busy dividing people, Tamil Nadu is busy multiplying prosperity," Rajaa said in a post on 'X.'
This happens when governance is driven by industry-first policies and social justice stable leadership under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the minister claimed.
"No shortcuts. No slogans. Just results. This becomes even more special when one factors the trade headwinds and tariff wars. Let this be clear: the Dravidian model doesn’t just speak. It delivers," he said.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu claimed that the chief minister's "dreams and hard work" were the primary reasons for Tamil Nadu's performance grabbing national attention for second consecutive financial year.
"The Chief Minister, a visionary leader, is overcoming obstacles and transforming Tamil Nadu into a premier state. His concern for all sectors such as industrial development, infrastructure and proper planning has put our state on this peak today," Thennarasu said on 'X.'
Tamil Nadu would achieve much more in the Dravidian model 2.0 regime under the leadership of Stalin, Thennarasu said, hailing the CM as "development man."