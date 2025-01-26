TN Class 8 students can apply for NMMS exam till Jan 29: DGE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has extended the deadline to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) scholarship exam till January 29 (Wednesday).

As part of the scheme, an exam will be conducted to select students eligible for the scholarship. The NMMS exam for 2024-2025 will be held on February 22.

As per the notification from DGE, the last date for furnishing details online and paying exam fees was January 25.

“Now, it is stated that in the interests of the students, the deadline for applying online for the NMMS exam has been extended till 6 pm on January 29,” read the notification.

Stressing that the period will not be extended beyond the above-mentioned date, the notification urged heads of government schools and aided schools to communicate the details immediately.

The scholarship exam is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Class VIII students can apply for the NMMS exam and can download the application forms through the website https://www.dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the modalities of the scheme, only those hailing from families with a total annual income less than Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Class VIII students who clear the test would start receiving a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for the period of classes IX to XII.

It is to be noted that in total 5,890 class VIII students cleared the NMMS exam held for the last academic year. Salem district topped the list with as many as 353 students successfully clearing the exam.