TN Class 12 board fees to be paid from today to Dec 10

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2024-25, the Class 12 students set to appear for the board exams in March have been instructed to pay the exam fees between November 18 and December 10.

As per the notification from the DGE, the school managements are directed to collect exam fees from Class 12 students within the respective educational block on specific dates before 5 pm. The students have to pay two separate kinds of exam fees of Rs 225 and Rs 175.

More details are available at the DGE’s official website www.dge.tn.gov.in. The notification further pointed out that students who will appear for the board exam in

Tamil medium and reserved categories are exempted from the exam fees.