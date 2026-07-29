TN civic body polls likely to be deferred to early next year

The civic polls are linked to the seventh State Finance Commission to determine the financial distribution for local bodies and necessary preparations for the local body polls, including budget allocation, are tied to this assessment, the official said.

The state government had recently issued an order extending the tenure of the commission till December 31, 2026. The tenure was scheduled to expire on August 31. Hence, the civic polls are likely to be held in early 2027, it was pointed out.

The previous local body elections were held in a single phase on February 19, 2022 for municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats. The elections to rural local bodies were held on December 27 and 30 in 2019 across 27 districts, and on October 6, 2021, in the remaining nine districts, including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, following delimitation.