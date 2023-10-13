TN cine actors need not voice on Cauvery issue: Sarath Kumar

TIRUCHY: It is not necessary that the cine actors from Tamil Nadu should voice against Karnataka for the Cauvery water and the Union government’s duty to intervene into the issue and get water to Tamil Nadu, said AISMK president Sarath Kumar here on Thursday.

Sarath Kumar told reporters, the actors from Kannada film industry joined the protest on the Cauvery issue out of compulsion from the outfits in Karnataka.

“But Tamil actors are in the practice of acting multi-lingual movies and go to all the states for acting and it is not necessary for us to protest as it is the duty of the Union government to intervene and tell Karnataka about the one nation concept and get us water,” Sarath Kumar said.

He said that Karnataka should adhere to the apex court direction as TN has been struggling for water even for drinking purposes.

Meanwhile, Sarath Kumar said that the party has been focussing on the 2026 Assembly election but still, the party meeting scheduled on December 9 would decide about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “There is time for the election scenario to pick up”, he said.

However, he raised concerns that every election has been struggling under money power. “I hear, one needs Rs 100 crore for contesting in the MP election and Rs 25 crore for the Assembly election. This is not a democratic way,” he said.