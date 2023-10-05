TN Chief Secretariat Assn strongly condemned arrest of teachers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretariat Association has issued a vehement condemnation of the arrests of teachers, who have been advocating for the restoration of pay disparity for over a week.

The Association has also called upon the current ruling government to fulfil the promises made during the election campaign in 2021.

“These arrests, which have garnered widespread attention, are perceived as undeniably intimidating towards the teachers and government employees who have been fervently striving for their rights,” mentioned the statement from the association.

Furthermore, the association asserted that the actions of the State government is sending a chilling warning that similar arbitrary arrests may be imposed if the protests persist, a tactic that is being widely criticised as oppressive.

In no uncertain terms, the association has denounced these arbitrary arrests by the government.

“The members of the particular association have emphasised that if such actions continue, they will not hesitate to mobilise large-scale protest movements in collaboration with other allied organisations," the association note read.

The association has extended its unequivocal pledge of support for all teachers who have been arrested during the protests. They urge the government to promptly release the detained teachers, enter into negotiations with them, and take concrete measures to address their just demands.